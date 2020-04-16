Meals on Wheels Sarasota in need of donations, volunteers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An organization that helps those in need could use a little help.
Meals on Wheels Sarasota is in asking for donations of food items and volunteers to deliver meals to those who are shut in during the coronavirus pandemic. Across the country, the pandemic is causing food banks to run low on supplies, but the organization remains open and essential during this time.
Organizers are conducting a food drive to supplement diets of their homebound clients. You can view a comprehensive list of what is needed below. The organization is asking the community to NOT donate canned goods.
If you or someone you know is in need of meal assistance, call 941-366-6693 or visit mealsonwheelsofsarasota.org. Volunteers are also needed to deliver nutritious meals throughout Sarasota County. To volunteer, call the same number.
