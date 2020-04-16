Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RURAL-FLORIDA
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Florida county pulls welcome mat
BRISTOL, Fla. (AP) — For weeks, there had been chatter across Liberty County in Florida’s Panhandle about how the coronavirus could devastate the 8,300 people who live there. As the coronavirus spread across Florida, Liberty became the last county without a case. In the county’s only incorporated city, residents prided themselves on being friendly. But amid a deadly pandemic, outsiders aren't entirely welcome these days. And for a while, folks here managed to keep the virus out. But luck ran out on Good Friday, when news spread that a 56-year-old resident was the first in Liberty County to test positive for COVID-19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
DeSantis moves department head to handle unemployment claims
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis assigned a troubleshooter Wednesday to take over the state’s flat-footed response to the explosion in unemployment claims following the spread of the new coronavirus and mandatory business closings. DeSantis announced during a news conference in Tallahassee Wednesday that he was tapping Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter to take over the Department of Economic Opportunity’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis says the state has added 100 servers to handle the web traffic and about 1,000 operators to handle phone calls. But even with improvements to the system for filing claims, DeSantis said the normal three-week processing time is too long.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHOOTING THREAT
Deputies: Man threatens shooting, angry masks not worn
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man posted on social media that he was going to shoot up a grocery store because not enough people were wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Robert Kovner was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting. Investigators say the Sebring man had threatened to carry out the shooting at a Publix, though officials didn’t identify a specific store. Health officials have recommended people wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. Some cities and counties require masks be worn in grocery stores and other public places.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HEARING-AWRY
Coronavirus: Hold music, noise wreck court hearing by phone
ATLANTA (AP) — It was a federal court hearing gone awry in the time of the coronavirus: Legal arguments in a lawsuit over gun carry licenses being heard in federal court in Atlanta were repeatedly interrupted by hold music, background noise and failures of the mute button. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones was holding the hearing by phone on Wednesday with journalists and the public allowed to call in. But it all ended in disarray after about an hour as the hearing failing to survive the phone conferencing effort used in a bid to keep the courts functioning amid the global pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WWE CUTS
WWE cuts wrestlers after Florida deems it 'essential'
STAMFORD, Conn (AP) — WWE has started releasing professional wrestlers in budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic. The moves came after pro wrestling was deemed “essential” in an order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The order from DeSantis allows WWE to put on shows without fans in the Orlando area. WWE announced Wednesday it made various moves to cut costs and improve cash flow. Several top stars under contract were let go, including wrestlers known professionally as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-THEME PARKS
Stock awards for SeaWorld execs, despite furloughed staff
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though 90% of its staff at its dozen theme parks have been furloughed, SeaWorld Entertainment made a deal this week to give its top executives about $6.8 million in restricted stock awards. Newly appointed CEO Marc Swason is entitled to $1.5 million in restricted stock awards and newly-appointed chief operating officer Walter Bogumil is getting about $1.3 million in restricted stock awards, provided they stay with SeaWorld for two years. Both executives assumed their positions last week after the resignation of then-CEO Sergio Rivera. He was the third leader of the theme park company to depart in just over two years.
TRUMP HOTEL-LAYOFFS
Trump resort in Florida lays off 560 workers due to virus
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — The Trump golf resort in South Florida where President Donald Trump initially wanted to host this year’s Group of Seven summit has temporarily laid off 560 workers. A notice that the Trump National Doral Miami filed with the State of Florida at the end of last month said it had been forced to halt its business because of the spreading new coronavirus. The resort in metro Miami has been closed since mid-March and it’s unknown when it will resume regular operations. The laid off workers are mostly food and beverage workers, golf attendants, housekeepers and bell hops. None of the workers are unionized.
AP-BBO-HALLADAY-CRASH-REPORT
Report: Halladay on drugs, doing stunts when plane crashed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal report says Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics in his small plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, killing him. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his system along with other drugs that can impair judgement. He was doing a series of maneuvers when the plane suddenly nosedived into the water on Nov. 7, 2017. The report said Halladay had sometimes come within five feet of the water before the crash.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FAITH-VS-SCIENCE
A virus that hits all faiths tests religion's tie to science
NEW YORK (AP) — Most leaders of major religions around the world have supported governments’ efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic by limiting gatherings. But a minority of the faithful — in both religious and secular institutions — have not. No matter their reasons, that minority of voices calling for in-person worship to continue has been met with growing calls for the devout to protect each other’s physical well-being first. Yet for some believers, particularly those whose churches, synagogues and mosques are important community centers, that focus appears to conflict with the very fabric of their lives.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAIN HORNS
Honk if you love transit workers! Trains salute vital staff
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trains across the U.S. will sound their horns to honor the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis. Amtrak trains and along with regional partner trains across the U.S. plan to give two blasts of their horns Thursday afternoon in a salute to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the pandemic. Amtrak Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner says the workers should be “thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time.”