A lack of rainfall leads to severe drought conditions for parts of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Today marks the second day with measurable rainfall for the month of April, after coming off just one day of rain for the month of March. While rain chances remain in the forecast over the next several days, it’s the lack of rainfall that now has Manatee and Sarasota counties under a severe drought.
Rainfall Statistics for Sarasota-Bradenton Regional Airport (SRQ)
Today’s, April 16 as of 5:00 pm – > 0.10 ‘’
Observed Rainfall April –> 0.18 ‘’
April Departure From Normal –> -1.20 ‘’
Observed Rainfall Jan. 1 – April 16 –> 4.16
Rainfall Jan. 1 – April 16 Departure From Normal –> -6.27
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, 21.25% of Florida is now under severe drought conditions. Compared to the 1.83% of Florida under severe drought conditions last week. This leads to the following potential impacts.
· Pasture is drying, hay yields are low
· Large increase of wildfire abundance; fire danger is elevated; burn bans are implemented
· Lawns and landscapes go dormant
· River and lake levels become low
"We need that soaking rain where it actually gets through the duff, the organic material by the trees, to soak in and that's when we know that we are good. When that organic duff below the forest floor is wet," says Patrick Mahoney, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with the Florida Forest Service.
Although rain remains in the forecast, it’s going to take at least a couple of inches within a short period of time before the threat of wildfires goes away.
"What we classify as grass, leaves, twigs, and pine needles are considered one-hour fuels. After the little bit of rain that we are going to get they are going to be dried out in an hour, and ready to burn again," says Mahoney.
The small amount of rain that we received earlier today will not get the job done nor eliminate the threat of wildfires across Florida’s West Coast.
Isolated thunderstorm could be just as dangerous as not receiving any rain at all because it only takes one lightning strike to cause a major problem.
Mahoney says, "If there is a lightning strike in your area, don't be afraid to call 9-1-1 because you need to watch that area for at least 72 hours. Under the right conditions that could have started a fire underneath, and it could easily pop up and run."
Mahoney provides some tips that can be followed to reduce the risk of wildfires or grass fires from spreading onto your property.
“We are asking people to be careful with anything that produces any heat or a spark. Make sure your lawn mowers, ATV’s and UTV’s have a spark arrester. Make sure that it isn’t throwing out a spark in a bag, make sure you have a spotter if you’re doing any type of welding or stuff like that. You could also clean your gutters and reduce any clutter around your residence.”
