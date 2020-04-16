Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago coach James Wade jokes he might have an advantage in the WNBA’s virtual draft despite picking from France where it will be after midnight when the Sky make their first choice. Wade will be working from his home Friday night in Montpellier, France where he has been staying with his wife and son since early March. Wade drafted from a hotel room in Hungary last year as the Russian team he coaches in the winter was in the European Final Four. So while some of his peers will have to adjust to the with WNBA coaches and general managers scattered throughout the country, Wade has been there, done that.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal report says Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics in his small plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, killing him. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his system along with other drugs that can impair judgement. He was doing a series of maneuvers when the plane suddenly nosedived into the water on Nov. 7, 2017. The report said Halladay had sometimes come within five feet of the water before the crash.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Highly recruited guard Earl Timberlake has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-6 Timberlake is widely considered among the top 50 prospects in the nation, and No. 1 in Maryland. He averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior for DeMatha Catholic, which has produced more than a dozen NBA players. Timberlake will join incoming freshman Matt Cross and transfer Nysier Brooks as Miami newcomers. The Hurricanes went 15-16 this season, and coach Jim Larranaga has endured back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1991-93 at Bowling Green.
STAMFORD, Conn (AP) — WWE has started releasing professional wrestlers in budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic. The moves came after pro wrestling was deemed “essential” in an order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The order from DeSantis allows WWE to put on shows without fans in the Orlando area. WWE announced Wednesday it made various moves to cut costs and improve cash flow. Several top stars under contract were let go, including wrestlers known professionally as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
UNDATED (AP) — With factories closed, tens of millions out of work and a recession looming because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a challenge has been issued to feed those suddenly in need. It's called the All In Challenge and athletes, teams, entertainers and business leaders are donating prized possessions. The initiative was started by Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin. After 24 hours, there was already an impressive roster of A-listers offering prizes. They include quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton and Eli Manning; musicians Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Robin Thicke; actors Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Hart; director Martin Scorsese; and TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest junior Chaundee Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal. Brown announced his plans in a social-media post Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 guard from Orlando, Florida, said he plans to maintain his college eligibility even while going through the draft process. Brown averaged 12.1 points per game as the team's third-leading scorer last season. He was the team's No. 2 rebounder at 6.5 per game.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. Montgomery's decision completes an exodus of Wildcat starters to the pro ranks. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 31 blocks last season. Montgomery ranked second on the team in rebounding and blocks, and started 25 of 28 contests. He returned to school after going through the NBA draft evaluation process last spring. Montgomery follows pro announcements by fellow forward Nick Richards and guards Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.