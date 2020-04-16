First Alert Weather: An atypical Suncoast day with clouds, cool temperatures and rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is moving past the Suncoast and bring us a somewhat atypical day. We will see lots of clouds all day long with the warmest temperatures possibly seen during the dark hours of the morning. You can expect the rain chance to pick up in the later morning and into the evening with about a 70% chance of mostly showers but an isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Severe weather is not expected but the long period of good rain chance the total amount of rain in the rain bucket could approach half an inch for some and a quarter inch more seen in a more wide spread area. Winds will be breezy and gusty today.