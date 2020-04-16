Elderly Suncoast couple recover from COVID-19

While many battle with the virus, new numbers are beginning to surface about those who have recovered.
John Hopkins University researchers say more than half a million people across the world have recovered from COVID-19.
In the United States, more than 50,000 are reported.
Medical and government officials have expressed the danger this pandemic poses for the elderly and immunocompromised and how they’re less likely to make it through.
John Hopkins researchers say novel coronavirus deaths tend to be higher in older populations
A Sarasota couple in their eighties, Felicia and Andrew Hall, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.
Andrew spent several days at the hospital and Felicia has asthma, so she feared for both of their lives.
Today they feel healthy and say they're lucky to have beat the odds.
“I simply cannot imagine being without him. I just cannot imagine that," said Felicia Hall.
"It goes two ways Felicia," said Andrew Hall. Felicia and Andrew Hall have been side by side for more than six decades. "We met at a high school football game," said Felicia.
They say it was love at first sight.
"And it was over 60 years ago," said Felicia. They're in their 80's now with four children and nine grandchildren. "We've been so lucky Daniela, our whole lives because things have come up along the way," said Felicia. Felicia was diagnosed last year with thyroid cancer. "Bite the bullet and go forward," said Andrew.
And Andrew with prostate cancer in 1999.
"He just wanted to get rid of the cancer and I just wanted him to be alive," said Felicia. Both are in remission.
"I just wanted my husband and I felt the same way about the COVID-19,” said Felicia.
March brought up those scary thoughts again of potentially being without each other.
"He had pain when he was breathing. Pain in his rib cage. Mine turned out to be...the pains turned out to be bronchitis. But I was terrified because I have asthma and I was sure that I was going to die. Absolutely sure!!”
Andrew was admitted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 13 with pneumonia and diagnosed with COVID-19 two days later.
“I couldn’t see him. I could go to the doorway,” Felicia. She says she’s grateful for nurse Paula who was the only connection between her and her husband during those days.
On the 17 he was released because his fever was down and the pneumonia didn’t progress.
“I came home to find Felicia not well,” said Andrew.
She was tested by the Sarasota Health Department and came back positive.
They think they might’ve contracted it from a European friend who stayed at their home.
“She could’ve been one of those silent carriers,” said Andrew. Their friend has never had symptoms.
As for the Halls, they're out of quarantine now "It is really remarkable," said Andrew.
He donated convalescent plasma at SunCoast Blood Center in hopes of helping other COVID-19 patients.
“The needle was too big for my veins, so I ended up not giving any plasma,” said Felicia.
As for COVID-19, it was just another battle the Halls conquered. Andrew says he wants to donate more of his plasma to help others and will be looking into doing a second round
They both say luck and having each other played a role in their recovery.