DeSantis: Floridians applying for assistance will not have to re-certify unemployment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he issued an executive order stating that Floridians who have filed for unemployment will not have to re-certify their unemployment with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity bi-weekly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Given the situation with the virus shutting down businesses statewide, DeSantis told reporters he didn’t want those in need to get tied up in bureaucracy due to the huge amount of unemployment assistance applications the state is receiving daily.
The governor hopes that the move will allow funds to be released more quickly.
If you are wanting to submit your application via mail, ABC7 has a list of FedEx facilities where you can ship your application for free.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.