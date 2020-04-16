Deputies: Bradenton man charged with Second Degree Murder

MANATEE COUNTY,Fla (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm after deputies say an altercation resulted in a teen’s death and another teen’s injury.
According to an arrest citation, Troy Davis, 29, was involved in an altercation with two teenagers. The two teens, 15 and 16 were shot when the argument turned violent.
Deputies say the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
According to the report, the 15-year-old was transported and treated for a bullet wound to his arm at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Deputies finally caught up with Davis and took him into custody on Thursday.
Anyone with information to this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
