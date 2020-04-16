Coronavirus drive-thru testing taking place in the Newtown section of Sarasota on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Health Department will be out at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex tomorrow doing coronavirus testing.
This comes on the heels of testing that was done at Twin Lakes Park in the southeastern part of Sarasota. The health department now coming to the community with coronavirus testing.
“North Sarasota is just a great place for us to start doing the pop up event," said Steve Huard, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County Health Department. "Our mapping through our heat maps, the community could see a little bit more activity of COVID in that area.”
Healthcare workers and people showing symptoms such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath will be tested. Their 30 appointment slots have already been taken for tomorrow, but if more people want to be tested here, the health department may extend it. Newtown activist Valerie Buchand says there is a tremendous need for testing in this part of Sarasota.
“I’m glad about it, we had a conference call and the issue was brought up," said Buchand. "There wasn’t any testing being done in North Sarasota.”
Once again testing will be done tomorrow from 8am until 12 noon at the Robert L Taylor Community Complex. It is by appointment only.
If you do have any more questions about this testing you can call the Sarasota County Health Department at 941-861-2883.
