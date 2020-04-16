BJ’s Wholesale Club adds first responder shopping hour

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Joining other retailers across the country, BJ’s Wholesale Club has added a shopping hour for first responders and medical personnel with no membership required.
Those frontline workers who want to sign up for the store’s Inner Circle membership will be given the first four months of their membership for free.
The shopping hour will be held on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. First responders must show their badges.
