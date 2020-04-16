Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of ‘Robocall Scams’ during COVID-19 crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody says be careful of phone calls from unknown numbers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. It could be a scam.
Before the COVID-19 crisis, robocalls were a problem for many Floridians. With many businesses and residents searching for relief, it may be tempting to answer; however, Attorney General Moody advises you not to pick up the phone.
“Times of crisis can bring out the best in people, as we are seeing with our brave medical professionals and first responders who are answering the call of duty in the face of this deadly pandemic," Attorney General Moody said.
"Sadly, they can also bring out the worst in people, like scammers exploiting the fear surrounding these challenging times, to try and steal personal or financial information. Floridians need to be on high alert to guard against scams, especially robocalls claiming to offer COVID-19 related products or benefits,” Attorney General Moody said.
Some robocall scams may offer COVID-19 treatments and cures or work-from-home schemes. Do not fall victim to these.
Here are a few things to look out for if you receive an unknown call related to COVID-19;
- Do not trust Caller ID displays. Spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies;
- Ignore robocalls, especially recordings offering vaccinations and home test kits. Scammers are trying to sell products not proven to treat or prevent COVID-19;
- Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before taking action or passing along any messages, check it out with trusted sources; and
- Consider using a call blocking app or device. Consumers should contact phone providers about available call-blocking options. To learn more, Click here.
Click here to report robocalls to the FTC or visit their website here to learn more information about COVID-19 scams.
