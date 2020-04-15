The website, JobFocus, created to list open jobs on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you’re looking for a job in either Sarasota County or Manatee County during these hard times, there’s a website that lists all of the open positions here on the Suncoast.
The website, JobFocus.com , was created through a partnership between the chambers and other organizations within Sarasota and Manatee Counties. It allows employers from any industry to post job openings on the Suncoast. Just in the month of March, 144 jobs were posted to the website. From March 15th through March 29th, the website had 16,556 job searches.
While a lot of industries have had to layoff or furlough employees, other industries, like the manufacturing industry, construction, or even grocery stores continue to hire people.
“We have to also think about that we’re going to be up and running again if we can find other places for people to go to work. Because you know a lot of them are very frustrated right now with the unemployment system and not knowing when the paycheck is coming. People want to work and they want to continue their normal lives," said Mireya Eavey, who is the Executive Vice President of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
Eavey also said it’s hard to predict if the financial impact on the local economy will be the same as the recession. She said that’s because they have seen many companies furlough employees instead of lay them off. Furloughing means the company still pays the employees benefits and can call them back to work when needed.
If you have a company within Sarasota County or Manatee County and are looking to hire people, you can create an account on the Job Focus website and list your open positions there.
