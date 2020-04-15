Sam’s Club to offer ‘Hero Hours’ for first responders during COVID-19 crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sam’s Club is jumping on board with other well-known grocery chains to help first responders during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Sundays from 8 a.m to 10 a.m, first responders and Sam’s Club associates will be offered a mask upon entry as they shop for essentials during early store hours.
The new ‘Hero Hours’ will start April 19 to honor those working effortlessly on the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis.
Other stores including Publix will also designate special hours to honor first responders and healthcare workers until further notice.
