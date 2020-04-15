Publix to extend store hours for first responders and hospital staff

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix stores will designate special shopping hours on Thursdays from 8 - 9 p.m. and Friday mornings from 7 - 8 a.m. for first responders and hospital staff members during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The new changes will begin Thursday, April 16 until further notice as a gesture to support those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Publix Pharmacy will also operate during these adjusted hours.
Senior shopping hours will continue to be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
