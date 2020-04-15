Outdoor physical activity helping Suncoast residents get through COVID-19 pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It’s probably been around 30 years since I’ve been on a bicycle and I’ve been on it for five days in a row now,” said Mike Walters, a Sarasota resident.
Walters is like so many other Suncoast residents, using their time during the pandemic to take advantage of physical activity outdoors.
“Both physically and mentally you’ve got to keep yourself occupied, you can’t sit in front of the tv all day long, you’ll go crazy,” said Walters.
More people are bicycling, running, walking and even rollerblading at places like the Legacy Trail or the Ringling Bridge. During a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis says it’s been important for people to get off the couch and get outside, especially since he says people who are obese can be more likely to getting COVID-19. He says exercise is helping people stay healthy physically and mentally.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to get people to be able to enjoy the outdoors, to be able to get out of the house,” said DeSantis.
People working out are encouraged to still keep their social distance of at least six feet and to wear a mask when necessary. Juli Lindell has worked out for a long time, but she says her exercise nowadays is really helping her cope.
“I think we get to a point when we have some emotional high maintenance through this and think it kind of helps us deal with that,” said Lindell.
