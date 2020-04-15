Millions of people beginning to receive their stimulus checks from the IRS

More than six million taxpayers have received stimulus payments as of noon Wednesday and more payments are on the way.
The IRS told ABC 7 Wednesday afternoon that it’s been a challenging time, and their teams are working hard to do as much as they can, as soon they can, to help taxpayers.
“I looked at my bank account and it was there and I was up within twenty minutes paying my electric and internet bill,” said Bradenton resident, Shannon Zyjewski.
Zyjewski says was getting down to the wire before she received the payment.
She hasn’t been able to work since the beginning of March because of the pandemic.
“Before I got that I only had about 4 dollars in my bank account so that was a huge relief right there but at the same time I know eventually it’s going to run out and if I don’t get employment or get my job back then I’m probably going to be feeling the same way I was before,” said Zyjewski.
Others continue waiting hoping their stimulus payment is around the corner. “I even checked the IRS website and all it says is that they don’t have enough information to determine my eligibility. So, uh, the nerves are definitely a little high,” said Suncoast resident Kristen Clark.
Clark and many others across the country have been coming across a “payment status not available” window.
The IRS tells ABC 7 there may be a few reasons why people are seeing this window.
- You may not be eligible for a payment or you may have not filed 2018 or 2019 taxes.
- If you recently filed you should enter your payment information to the IRS and your status will update once processed.
- The IRS says if you’re a 1099 SSA or RRB recipient or a SSI or VA benefit recipient your information is not available on the app and they are working with your agency to issue your payment.
While many are awaiting their stimulus checks, one Suncoast man feels like he didn’t earn the money. He says he’s already getting his social security and pension so he’s he’s giving his stimulus payment away.
“I’m doing well without it so I know deep in my heart that other people are needy and will be grateful to have this donation,” said Suncoast community member, Wayne Rozan.
He donated his payment to Crosspointe Church. His hope is others who aren’t in desperate need will donate at least a portion of their payments to those in need.
The IRS says if there are too many people on the site at once they’ll put you in an online waiting room until space becomes available. You can track your stimulus payment here.