Manatee County Sheriff’s Office provides tips for social distancing

"If you see something suspicious please don't hesitate to call 9-1-1. Locate somebody that can help you out. If you are going to be out excising in an area, there may not be as many people around right now, and this could actually be a negative because you never know who is going to be out there, and who is going to be looking for a target," says Randy Warren, Public Information Officer with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.