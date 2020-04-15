Manatee County Sheriff’s Office provides tips for social distancing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Last week, a jogger who was practicing social distancing claims she encountered a Manatee County man, by the name of Darren Kuebler, who attempted to sexually assault her. She was able to get away and call 9-1-1 for help. Kuebler was later picked up by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and was charged. This shines an important light on the issue of safety when social distancing.
"If you see something suspicious please don't hesitate to call 9-1-1. Locate somebody that can help you out. If you are going to be out excising in an area, there may not be as many people around right now, and this could actually be a negative because you never know who is going to be out there, and who is going to be looking for a target," says Randy Warren, Public Information Officer with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Social distance protocols remain in place, meaning less people are gathering in groups. This gives criminals and predators opportunities to take advantage of those who are in isolated locations such as walking trails and parks.
"We want to remind people to have a device. It could be worth looking at a mace, maybe it's a whistle, something that you can use to alert someone. Scream like this victim did in this case. Fight back, and always be prepared to defend yourself."
The Manatee County Sheriff's office continues their everyday duties to help fight and prevent criminal activities.
"We're moving all over the county doing what our deputy's do every day. They are on the lookout for anything that seems suspicious. If we happen to see a car parked at a trail or a park in this case, we are going to drive up there, and make sure that the person is okay, ” states Warren.
Whether it be attempted sexual assault, burglary, or scams, criminals are still looking for a way to take advantage of citizens by any means necessary.
"You still need to lock your cars, close up your garage, and make sure that you are protecting your personal property because there are a lot of people who are going to take advantage of this."
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says that it’s important to practice the things you’ve done in the past, in terms of personal safety. If you see something suspicious or if you are dealing with any ongoing circumstances out of your control you can call 9-1-1 or any non-emergency number for help.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.