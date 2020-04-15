Manatee County burn notice extended through April

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Fire Chief is asking that residents follow a local burn ban order through the month of April as dry weather persist.
Chief Lee Whitehurst, East Manatee Fire Rescue says, “Manatee County’s drought index, a scale of 0 – 800, is now over 600 which is in the moderate drought range."
“Since the burn ban went into effect two weeks ago, there has been a decline in brush fires, so it is working,” Chief Whitehurst said.
The list of temporary prohibited items includes;
- Fireworks
- Sparklers
- Flares
- Campfires
- Open burning
The Chief says residents can burn in their fire pits; however, it must be monitored by an adult until the fire is completely out.
For more information on fire prevention, Click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.