Manatee County burn notice extended through April

Manatee County burn notice extended through April
“Since the burn ban went into effect two weeks ago, there has been a decline in brush fires, so it is working,” Chief Whitehurst said.
By ABC7 Staff | April 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 11:35 AM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Fire Chief is asking that residents follow a local burn ban order through the month of April as dry weather persist.

Chief Lee Whitehurst, East Manatee Fire Rescue says, “Manatee County’s drought index, a scale of 0 – 800, is now over 600 which is in the moderate drought range."

“Since the burn ban went into effect two weeks ago, there has been a decline in brush fires, so it is working,” Chief Whitehurst said.

The list of temporary prohibited items includes;

- Fireworks

- Sparklers

- Flares

- Campfires

- Open burning

The Chief says residents can burn in their fire pits; however, it must be monitored by an adult until the fire is completely out.

For more information on fire prevention, Click here.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.