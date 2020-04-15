Manatee Co. man accused of attacking jogger

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been charged in connection to the April 9 attack of a woman in Braden River Nature Park.
According to an arrest citation, Darren E. Kuebler began to follow a woman who was exercising on the park’s trails. The victim told officials that she noticed Kuebler first in the parking area near the trail and that he attempted to ask her a question. She told investigators that when she ignored him the man left and she went to jog on the trail.
When she was running, she noticed a man matching the description of the person who had attempted to talk to her in the parking lot walking behind her on the trail.
Feeling uneasy, the victim turned around and when she did, police say she came face to face with Kuebler. The victim told police that he asked her for a cigarette. When she told him she didn’t have one, the arrest citation states that Kueber began attacking her. Fearing she was going to be sexually assaulted, the woman began screaming. Police say Kuebler tried to pull down the woman’s pants . She tried to offer him an e-cigarette but she told investigators that he began hitting her in the head.
When she didn’t lose consciousness from the attack, the victim says Kuebler told her, “Ok. Just go." She fled and found law enforcement.
Police say the woman identified Kuebler out of a lineup. He has been charged with sexual battery.