Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida teachers union wants schools closed for the semester
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s teachers union called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to keep campuses closed through the end of the school year, saying the coronavirus “presents a threat we cannot control.” Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said in a Tuesday letter to the governor that teachers have “risen to the challenge” of conducting their classes online since campuses closed last month. He said there is no reason to reopen the schools until the virus is controlled. DeSantis said last week he might reopen schools in May because children don't seem to die from the disease. He backed off a bit Tuesday, saying a reopening won't happen until it is safe.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA SUPREME COURT
Florida Supreme Court to hold arguments remotely
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is planning to use videoconferencing to hear arguments on cases before them next month. The court said in a press release Tuesday that it will be the first time in its history it is holding arguments remotely. It is doing so as a safety precaution because of the coronavirus. Cases include an advisory opinion on whether a proposed recreational marijuana constitutional amendment can appear on the 2022 ballot. The arguments will be broadcast live through the court's website and Facebook page.
EPSTEIN-VICTIMS CASE
Court denies Epstein victim's appeal over rights violation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied an effort by one of deceased wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged underage sexual abuse victims to to revive a lawsuit. The case claims Florida federal prosecutors failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein over a decade ago. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that Courtney Wild’s appeal must be rejected because no federal charges were filed in Florida against Epstein. He was later charged federally in New York and died of an apparent suicide in jail on August 10, 2019 at age 66.
HIGHWAY CLOSED-COWS
Troopers: Highway closed by cows falling off truck
DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Interstate 75 in Florida was shut down for about two hours after six cows, three dead and three injured, were found along the highway. Florida Highway Patrol says troopers responded just before 11 a.m. Tuesday to a call of several cows near the north and southbound lanes of I-75, just north of Tampa. Investigators say the cows appear to have fallen from an unknown passing truck. No one claiming responsibility for the animals was around by the time troopers arrived. The roadway reopened around 1 p.m.
OKEFENOKEE-MINING PLAN
Mining plan lands Okefenokee on `endangered' US rivers list
FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — A proposal to mine for minerals near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp has earned the vast waterway near the Georgia-Florida line a spot on a conservation group's list of “most endangered” U.S. rivers. The group American Rivers placed the swamp and the St. Marys River that flows from it on its annual list released Tuesday. The group says the mining plan by Twin Pines Minerals of Alabama threatens to reduce water levels in the swamp and upset flows of the St. Marys River. Twin Pines officials have said their own studies show the project will have negligible environmental impact. The Army Corps of Engineers has extended until May 28 the period for public comment on the revised mining plan Twin Pines submitted last month.
ZOOM MEETINGS-ATTORNEYS
Florida judge: Get out of bed, get dressed for Zoom hearings
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge is asking attorneys to get out of bed and put on some clothes when they show up for court hearings on Zoom. Broward County's courts are using the video conferencing site for hearings during the coronavirus pandemic. Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey complained in a letter to the Weston Bar Association that one male lawyer appeared shirtless and a female attorney was still in bed and under the covers. And he says a beach cover-up won't hide that a lawyer is poolside in a bathing suit. Broward County courts have held about 1,200 court hearings with 14,000 participants on Zoom since last month.
FATAL ARGUMENT-NIECE
Florida man accused of stabbing, slaying niece
ORLANDO, Fla (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man fatally stabbed his niece in front of her 4-year-old daughter. 39-year-old Salah Hamlette was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Porche Abraham. Hamlette told Orange County investigators he and Abraham had been in an incestuous relationship for years. Abraham’s daughter told deputies her mom pointed a weapon at Hamlette, but then he threw her to the ground and repeatedly stabbed her. Hamlette says he stabbed Abraham in self-defense. Abraham was also found with a gunshot wound in her neck but Hamlette denied shooting her.
ROBBERY CASE-CONVICTION REVIEW
Judge gives Florida man convicted of robbery second chance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has agreed to modify the sentence of a man convicted of robbing a drugstore 16 years ago, thanks in part to an unlikely ally in the prosecutor who convince jurors to find him guilty. The Broward State Attorney's Office new Conviction Review Unit reviewed the case of 50-year-old Leonard Cure and found many unanswered questions, including how he was even identified as a suspect. Cure was sentenced to life in prison but the judge agreed Tuesday morning to amend that to 16 years, which is the time served. He was released from prison Tuesday afternoon.
BC-OBIT-LIBERIAN WAR FIGURE
Liberian dies of COVID-19 before sentencing, denying justice
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Liberian convicted of lying on his U.S. immigration forms about his ties to war criminals has died of COVID-19 complications while awaiting sentencing. Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu was a former top lieutenant for Liberian warlord Charles Taylor. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that federal prosecutors say Woewiyu died Sunday at a hospital in the Philadelphia suburbs. He was convicted in 2018 of perjury, immigration fraud and other charges stemming from answers he gave on a 2006 application for citizenship. He had said he never took part in the overthrow of a government.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus
HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 13 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick. But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there’s still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing. They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide. Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.