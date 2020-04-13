First Alert Weather: More clouds with good rain chances on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances will be going up today as a stationary front to our north gets a kick that sends it south into the Suncoast. Clouds are on the increase and temperatures will be held down a bit today by the onshore winds combined with that cloud cover. As the front gets closer by tomorrow our rain chances will go up to 60%. You can expect a cloudy day tomorrow with scattered showers for most of the day and an isolated thunderstorm or two. Once the front moves south of us it will park. A gently rising atmosphere will setup and a low deck of gray and featureless clouds will be over us most of Thursday. Undercutting the clouds will be a northwest wind that will bring in some cooler air. Our high tomorrow will be about ten degrees cooler than today.
The cooler and less humid air will not last long. The sun will return and temperatures rise on Friday. By Friday afternoon the humidity will begin to spike and the return of high humidity and warm weather is assured for the weekend.
