First Alert Weather: More clouds with good rain chances on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances will be going up today as a stationary front to our north gets a kick that sends it south into the Suncoast. Clouds are on the increase and temperatures will be held down a bit today by the onshore winds combined with that cloud cover. As the front gets closer by tomorrow our rain chances will go up to 60%. You can expect a cloudy day tomorrow with scattered showers for most of the day and an isolated thunderstorm or two. Once the front moves south of us it will park. A gently rising atmosphere will setup and a low deck of gray and featureless clouds will be over us most of Thursday. Undercutting the clouds will be a northwest wind that will bring in some cooler air. Our high tomorrow will be about ten degrees cooler than today.