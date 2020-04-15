FDOH says state now has over 22,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 614 COVID-19 related fatalities

By ABC7 Staff | April 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 6:50 PM

(WWSB) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Wendenesday, the Florida Department of Health has confirmed 22,519 positive cases of COVID-19 and 614 deaths statewide. It’s an increase of 438 positive cases from Wednesday morning’s update.

21,865 of the positive cases involve Florida residents. 3,249 cases required hospitalization at some point in the diagnosis, the department clarifies.

Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast.

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 253

Residents: 238

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations

Residents: 80

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 102

Median Age: 64

Male: 105 (44%)

Female: 133 (56%)

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 277

Residents: 275

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations

Residents: 53

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Median Age: 56

Male: 126 (46%)

Female: 146 (53%)

More information about the case data in Sarasota and Manatee Counties can be found in their respective hyperlinks.

