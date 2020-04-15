FDOH says state now has over 22,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 614 COVID-19 related fatalities

(WWSB) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Wendenesday, the Florida Department of Health has confirmed 22,519 positive cases of COVID-19 and 614 deaths statewide. It’s an increase of 438 positive cases from Wednesday morning’s update.
21,865 of the positive cases involve Florida residents. 3,249 cases required hospitalization at some point in the diagnosis, the department clarifies.
Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 253
Residents: 238
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 17
Hospitalizations
Residents: 80
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 102
Median Age: 64
Male: 105 (44%)
Female: 133 (56%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 277
Residents: 275
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations
Residents: 53
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Median Age: 56
Male: 126 (46%)
Female: 146 (53%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.