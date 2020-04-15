Documentary on Skyway Bridge tragedy available for streaming

A documentary on the Skyway Bridge Tragedy is available to rent online. (Source: Paul Abercrombie)
By ABC7 Staff | April 15, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 2:56 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A documentary on one of the state’s most tragic incidents is now available for rent on Vimeo. “The Skyway Bridge Disaster” is now streaming almost 40 years after the the Skyway Bridge incident.

It was May 9, 1980, when a cargo ship collided with the Tampa Bay Skyway Bridge. 35 people were killed. Less than a month from the 40th anniversary, those interested in this dark chapter of Florida history can rent the documentary on Vimeo for $4.99.

An attorney for the Summit Venture’s harbor pilot, Captain John Lerro produced the film.

