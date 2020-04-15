Department of Health reports 22K+ positive COVID-19 cases, 591 deaths

By ABC7 Staff | April 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 11:31 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms 22,081 positive cases of COVID-19 and 591 deaths in Wednesday’s 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of 453 positive cases from Tuesday night’s update.

21,435 of the positive cases involve Florida residents. 3,099 cases required hospitalization at some point in the diagnosis, the department clarifies.

Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast.

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 247

Residents: 232

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations

Residents: 73

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 102

Median Age: 64

Male: 101 (44%)

Female: 131 (56%)

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 273

Residents: 272

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations

Residents: 53

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Median Age: 56

Male: 127 (47%)

Female: 142 (52%)

More information about the case data in Sarasota and Manatee Counties can be found in their respective hyperlinks.

