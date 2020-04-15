Department of Health reports 22K+ positive COVID-19 cases, 591 deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirms 22,081 positive cases of COVID-19 and 591 deaths in Wednesday’s 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of 453 positive cases from Tuesday night’s update.
21,435 of the positive cases involve Florida residents. 3,099 cases required hospitalization at some point in the diagnosis, the department clarifies.
Here are the latest numbers in the Suncoast.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 247
Residents: 232
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations
Residents: 73
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 102
Median Age: 64
Male: 101 (44%)
Female: 131 (56%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 273
Residents: 272
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations
Residents: 53
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Median Age: 56
Male: 127 (47%)
Female: 142 (52%)
