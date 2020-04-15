COVID-19 testing being offered to all who schedule an appointment in Newtown in Sarasota on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be offering testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) for North Sarasota residents on Friday.
The testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms which are fever, cough or shortness of breath. The testing is also for anyone who works in a health care setting.
Anyone who would like to be tested must have an appointment and when you arrive for testing appointments you must present a photo ID. Appointments will be limited, but more testing opportunities may scheduled in the future.
The testing location will be provided when the appointment is confirmed.
To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 and all callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.
