Cold front to bring changes to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As expected a cold front will slide through the area on Thursday. It will bring some clouds occasionally along with a few showers and a possible thunderstorm on Thursday.
Winds will switch around to the NNE and pick up throughout the afternoon. This will begin the cool down for just a little while. The high on Thursday expected to be in the mid to upper 70′s.
The rain chance on Thursday stands at 50% for scattered showers. We will continue to see some cloudiness on Thursday night and Friday morning as the front hangs just to our south.
Lows to start the day on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60′s. Although this is still above average it will be cooler than we have seen lately. Look for variable cloudiness on Friday with a high of 86 degrees. There is a 40% chance for a few scattered showers on Friday.
Saturday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 87 along with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers as the front fades away.
Sunday looks to be generally sunny with warm and muggy conditions returning as winds switch around to the south once again in advance of another cold front. The high on Sunday nearing 90 once again.
Monday a cold front begins to move in and brings in the cloudiness along with a 40% chance for mainly showers.
