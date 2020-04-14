Winn-Dixie surprises shoppers with free groceries during ‘First Responder’ hour

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it was the end of a long day or the start of a longer one, thousands of shoppers during a designated hour for first responders at Southeastern Grocers stores left the store with one less thing to worry about Monday night. Their groceries were paid for by the company.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, said this happened in all 7 states where the company has stores.
Anthony Hucker, the President and CEO, said in part, “Our heroic health care professionals and first responders are on the front line every day as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer, and we want to do our part to thank them. We were inspired to pay it forward and hope to inspire others so we can continue to lift spirits during this difficult time.”
The inspiration for this came from filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, who paid for groceries at 29 Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores last week. The company hopes this inspired act will allow others to consider paying it forward.
ABC7 has already heard from one viewer who was surprised just like everyone else when the total rang up and then zeroed out.
First responders have a dedicated shopping hour from 8 pm - 9 pm at all Southeastern Grocers stores Monday and Tuesday.
