Winn-Dixie surprises shoppers with free groceries during ‘First Responder’ hour
Southeastern Grocers surprised community heroes by paying for their groceries during healthcare professionals and first responders shopping hour at ALL grocery store banners throughout the entire footprint, including Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana. (Source: Southeastern Grocers)
By Jennifer Hardy | April 14, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 9:20 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it was the end of a long day or the start of a longer one, thousands of shoppers during a designated hour for first responders at Southeastern Grocers stores left the store with one less thing to worry about Monday night. Their groceries were paid for by the company.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, said this happened in all 7 states where the company has stores.

Anthony Hucker, the President and CEO, said in part, “Our heroic health care professionals and first responders are on the front line every day as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer, and we want to do our part to thank them. We were inspired to pay it forward and hope to inspire others so we can continue to lift spirits during this difficult time.”

“As a community, we are stronger together and will win together with kindness.” - Anthony Hucker, Southeastern Grocers President & CEO

First Responders shopping during the designated hour for them got a big surprise Monday, April 13, as their groceries were paid for by the company at checkout. (Source: Winn-Dixie)

The inspiration for this came from filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, who paid for groceries at 29 Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores last week. The company hopes this inspired act will allow others to consider paying it forward.

ABC7 has already heard from one viewer who was surprised just like everyone else when the total rang up and then zeroed out.

A message sent to ABC7 shows thanks for the surprise grocery gift by Winn-Dixie to first responders on Monday, April 13. (Source: Justin Woodall)

First responders have a dedicated shopping hour from 8 pm - 9 pm at all Southeastern Grocers stores Monday and Tuesday.

