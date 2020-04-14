Suncoast Strong: Sarasota Realtors crowdsourcing to feed frontline workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota based realtor Brian Loebker has made it his mission to feed healthcare workers fighting on the front of the battle against the novel coronavirus.
The “Feed a Healthcare Hero” campaign not only feeds nurses, doctors and other hospital workers, it also stimulates the local economy by supporting locally-owned restaurants in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Several Suncoast-based Realtors also volunteer to deliver the meals to the hospitals.
It’s been a remarkable success thus far, with the gofundme page reaching over $22K and the group’s social media page sharing the good works with its followers. Loebker and fellow Realtor Brandy Coffey have been working nonstop to organize the runs.
So far, they have been able to deliver meals 7 days a week.
Loebker writes that they have a goal of $25,000. Can Suncoast get them there? To donate, click here.
