A Suncoast funeral service company says they are running low on protective equipment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “I applied to the EOC and we were told that we are not a priority, that first responders were and we completely understand.”
Charles Hague says Manatee County officials weren’t able to provide protective supplies such as gloves and face masks for his company.
Brasota Services Inc. provides services such as body removals, cremations, and embalmments.
With the Coronavirus crisis, they treat every body they come in contact with, as a positive case. This requires protective supplies.
“We’re at risk. Our employees are at risk. Other funeral homes are at Risk. Just the supplies are hard to get. I’ve had vendors that I use for 20+ years that say that since we’re not a hospital or medical facility we can’t get the supplies we need.” explains Hague.
He says when he began hearing reports about Coronavirus, he tried to stock up on supplies
“I try to reach out to the vendors to order more gloves more isolation gowns. And I’m only allowed two cases of one size or one case of another. Which we would probably go through within three weeks."
Then he tired buying supplies from different vendors and this happened.
“I found some vendors that wanted to charge me $7,000 for 2,000 masks or $200 a gallon of hand sanitizer.”
Hague says the funeral industry should be a priority to local officials because they too are working on the front lines.
“Resources that are coming into the state need to go to a little further because some of these little companies are not going to be able to sustain if you’re not able to get these products.”
If you would like to help the Brasota Services Inc., you can reach by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.