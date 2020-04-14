SMH reports 11th and 12th patients to test positive for COVID-19 have died

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) says its 11th and 12th patients to test positive for COVID-19 have passed away.
There is no further information available about either of these patients at this time.
These two coronavirus related fatalities come just one day after the hospital reported it’s 10th patient to test positive had succumbed to the virus.
SMH says they have now tested more than 1,000 people with 912 of those results coming back negative, 85 of those outcomes were positive and the remainder of those are pending results.
According to the hospital, 25 patients that tested positive for COVID-19 are currently being care for there, while 62 patients to test positive for COVID-19 were treated and have since been safely discharged and are being being monitored by the Florida Department of Health.
SMH says 16 employees at the hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus and they have all been quarantined to their homes.
