Rain stays mainly to our North

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stationary frontal boundary over N. Florida continues to be the focus for showers and thunderstorms. A series of disturbances will continue to move along the front and bring a good chance for showers and storms on Wednesday.
The rain will fall mainly north of I-4 and some of the storms could be strong. We will see only a 20% chance for a stray shower or two late in the day and that would be mainly inland Counties.
The big story for the Suncoast will be the heat. We are talking highs in the mid to upper 80′s near the coast and low to mid 90′s inland. You factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 95-100 degrees by the mid afternoon.
Look for some low clouds and fog to start the day on Wednesday with a haze in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. The high will be near 87 degrees.
Wednesday night the front gets a little push and starts to head our way. This will bring an increase in cloudiness and a little bit better chance for a few showers or possible thunderstorm on Thursday.
The rain chance on Thursday is at 30% and the high will be a little lower 84 degrees, but this is still above average.
Friday the front fades but still gives us a 30% chance for a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm. We will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s.
It will warm right back up for the weekend with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s inland. The heat index will be in the high but shouldn’t be as hot as it has been.
The rain chance over the weekend is going to stay at 30% for a few scattered showers.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.