Police investigating a shooting into a moving vehicle that occurred on Easter night in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating a shooting into a moving vehicle that took place on Sunday night on Laurel Road just east of Knights Trail.
The Venice Police Department (VPD) says the incident took place around 9:00 p.m. when the victim was driving toward another vehicle stopped in the opposing direction with its bright lights turned on.
Police say the victim flashed his own bright lights as he drove closer and the other driver proceeded to shoot at the victim’s vehicle as it was driving by. There were not any injuries.
According to law enforcement, the suspect was last seen traveling south on Jacaranda Boulevard from Laurel Road and the make and model of the vehicle is unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact VPD at 941-486-2444 and anonymous tips can be made directly to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
