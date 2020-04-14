Nursing employee at ‘The Carroll Center at The Glenridge’ tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A PRN (as needed) nursing employee at The Carroll Center Skilled Nursing neighborhood within The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Carroll Center provides rehabilitation services at the assisted living home in Sarasota. The nurse last worked at the facility on April 4, a spokesperson confirms, and had been asymptomatic at that time.
The nurse was tested after being exposed to COVID-19 by a member of her household. Management at the Glenridge says they were made aware on April 6 and that the nurse was not permitted to return to work and has been in quarantine since that date.
Representatives from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and epidemiologists from the Florida Department of Health have came to review protocol and procedures at the nursing home facility as is standard practice.
All staff members are wearing masks and have been subject to temperature screenings three times daily.
At present, no one in the facility is showing signs of the illness.
