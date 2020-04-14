More than 23 million dollars in federal funding coming to SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We’re very happy and very pleased as it exceeded our expectations by quite a bit,” said Rick Piccolo, President & CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
The airport is receiving a nice chunk of federal money. They were informed today that they will be getting more than 23-million dollars. Piccolo says this money could not have come at a better time. Their business is down 95 percent and they are now losing about a million-and-a-half dollars in revenue every month.
“This is going to be a huge help and one that is a tremendous safety net," said Piccolo. "So as we go through the year and as there are shortfalls and as it takes time for the system to recover we can certainly keep projects moving, keep people employed.”
Some people we talked with who came into SRQ on the few available flights today say it’s important to do whatever it takes to keep the airports and airlines going.
“We can’t be paralyzed, we have to be able to travel, it’s part of our existence,” said Tess O’Brien-Sweeney, a visitor from New Jersey.
“It is very essential that the airline is still having available flights,” said Shiela Alberto, a visitor from the Philippines.
Airports across the country are receiving 10 billion dollars in federal relief funding. Tampa International Airport is receiving more than 81-million dollars. Money will become available in the coming days and weeks on an as need basis.
“It can pay for projects, for employee costs, it can pay for operating costs,” said Piccolo.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.