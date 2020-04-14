Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA of America is starting the Golf Emergency Relief Fund to help the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PGA has contributed $5 million. Some of that is from PGA executives reducing compensation and board members making private donations. The PGA also has pledged to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups. The PGA's chief executive, Seth Waugh, says there is pain everywhere in the industry. He says the government has come to the rescue. But without knowing how long it will last, the fund is planned as an additional safety net.