Gov. Ron DeSantis to distribute nearly 33k laptops in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Tuesday that 32,614 laptops will be distributed throughout Florida to 34 mostly small school districts.
Those schools and the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School will receive the laptops. Distance learning is at an all time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down in-person classes.
Gov. DeSantis said in a release, “Today’s announcement speaks volumes about how the Department of Education, our school districts and our teachers are coming together to ensure Florida students have the resources they need to continue their education through the COVID-19 crisis.”
