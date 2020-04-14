Florida now has 21,628 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 571 COVID-19 related deaths

By ABC7 Staff | April 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 6:22 PM

(WWSB) - 47 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Tuesday morning’s 11 a.m. update, bringing the state total to 571.

As of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 21,628 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,984 of those cases involve Florida residents.

Statewide there are 3,050 hospitalizations. The state counts hospitalizations as any individual who was hospitalized at any point during their illness, but may have since been released to self-isolate.

Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 241

Residents: 226

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations

Residents: 72

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Median Age: 64

Male: 100 (44%)

Female: 126 (56%)

MANATEE COUNTY:

Total Cases: 261

Residents: 260

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations

Residents: 51

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Median Age: 56

Male: 120 (46%)

Female: 137 (53%)

