Florida now has 21,628 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 571 COVID-19 related deaths

(WWSB) - 47 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Tuesday morning’s 11 a.m. update, bringing the state total to 571.
As of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 21,628 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,984 of those cases involve Florida residents.
Statewide there are 3,050 hospitalizations. The state counts hospitalizations as any individual who was hospitalized at any point during their illness, but may have since been released to self-isolate.
Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 241
Residents: 226
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations
Residents: 72
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Median Age: 64
Male: 100 (44%)
Female: 126 (56%)
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 261
Residents: 260
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations
Residents: 51
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Median Age: 56
Male: 120 (46%)
Female: 137 (53%)
