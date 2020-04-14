First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy today with a few showers tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humid conditions and lighter winds will bring the chance for fog both this morning and tomorrow morning. Winds will pick up after dawn tomorrow so the chance for the fog to linger is small. The humidity and moisture will combine with the warm daytime highs to bring “feels like” temperatures close to 100 both today and Wednesday. We will be dry today, but tomorrow a cool front located in north Florida will push south into the Suncoast and bring a chance for a shower or two. Rain will not be heavy but an isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out. In fact, the front will stall and bring the Suncoast small chances for showers into Friday.