‘The Disney Family Singalong’ coming to ABC7 Thursday night

Thursday, April 16, from 8 pm - 9 pm right here on ABC7, “The Disney Family Singalong” will take place. There will be an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics so you can follow along at home. Some of the biggest musicians will be singing the songs; Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, and John Stamos are just a few of the people coming out.