‘The Disney Family Singalong’ coming to ABC7 Thursday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you love Disney songs, you’ve never had a friend like me. I’m going to tell you how to sing your favorite songs with your favorite people. If you don’t live Disney songs, you probably should just let it go for one night only.
Thursday, April 16, from 8 pm - 9 pm right here on ABC7, “The Disney Family Singalong” will take place. There will be an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics so you can follow along at home. Some of the biggest musicians will be singing the songs; Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, and John Stamos are just a few of the people coming out.
Kristin Chenoweth will make sure you are vocally ready to go when the show starts.
Here’s the lineup of songs if you want to start practicing.
"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé
"A Spoonful of Sugar" – Little Big Town
"Be Our Guest" – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough
"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" – Christina Aguilera
"Colors of the Wind" – Tori Kelly
"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" – Thomas Rhett
"Friend Like Me" – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN"
"Gaston" – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
"How Far I'll Go" – Auliʻi Cravalho
"I Won't Say I'm In Love" – Ariana Grande
"I Wan'na Be Like You" – Darren Criss
"I'll Make A Man Out Of You" – Donny Osmond
"It's a Small World" – John Stamos
"Let It Go" – Amber Riley
"The Bare Necessities" – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner
"Under The Sea" – Jordan Fisher
“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban
This event is also going to be filled with messages from celebrities to bring attention to the hunger crisis and showcase how you can help food poor people through Feeding America.
It’s a small world after all, and you can learn more about local Suncoast food bank needs at the ABC7 HELPING THE HUNGRY page.
