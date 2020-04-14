Department of Health reports 21K+ COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths

By ABC7 Staff | April 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 12:09 PM

(WWSB) - 25 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Monday night’s 6 p.m. update, bringing the state total to 524.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 21,367 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,394 of those cases involve Florida residents.

Statewide there are 2,909 hospitalizations. The state counts hospitalizations as any individual who was hospitalized at any point during their illness, but may have since been released to self-isolate.

Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 233

Residents: 218

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations

Residents: 70

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Median Age: 64

Male: 96 (45%)

Female: 122 (55%)

MANATEE COUNTY:

Total Cases: 259

Residents: 258

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations

Residents: 50

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Median Age: 57

Male: 120 (47%)

Female: 135 (52%)

