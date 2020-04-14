Department of Health reports 21K+ COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths

(WWSB) - 25 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Monday night’s 6 p.m. update, bringing the state total to 524.
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 21,367 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,394 of those cases involve Florida residents.
Statewide there are 2,909 hospitalizations. The state counts hospitalizations as any individual who was hospitalized at any point during their illness, but may have since been released to self-isolate.
Here are the updated totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 233
Residents: 218
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations
Residents: 70
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Median Age: 64
Male: 96 (45%)
Female: 122 (55%)
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 259
Residents: 258
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations
Residents: 50
Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Median Age: 57
Male: 120 (47%)
Female: 135 (52%)
