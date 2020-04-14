A closer look of COVID-19 cases locally

More than 300 pages of COVID-19 records are released by the Florida Department of Health every day.
Information like medical centers with positive case, long-term facilities with confirmed cases and zip codes with positive cases near you, are all available.
Through our research we found a zip code in Manatee County with the most cases per zip code in the entire Tampa Bay area.
Zip code 34208 in Manatee County has 50 cases. For perspective, that is the most cases in one zip code between Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Charlotte counties.
The top zip codes aside from 34208 in Manatee are also 34203 with 32 cases, 34207 with 27 cases and 34202 with 25 cases.
In Sarasota County the zip codes with the most cases are 34237 with 25 cases, 34293 with 20 cases, and 34238 with 17 cases.
The latest numbers as of 7 p.m. for Sarasota County are 241 positive cases. 16 people have died from the novel coronavirus countywide.
In Manatee County there are 261 positive cases and death totals are now at 19.
The department of health reports positive COVID-19 cases at long-term facilities. In Manatee County there are 36 confirmed cases and 19 in Sarasota County.
The states website says the long-term facility statistics are comprised of residents and staff infected.
DOH records show Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial, Blake Medical Center, Venice Regional Medical, Englewood Community Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital all have cases of the novel coronavirus.
SMH tells ABC 7 that as of Tuesday afternoon they have 85 positive cases. The state department of health is reporting only 82. SMH says they have 910 negative tests but the DOH is reporting they only have 686 negative cases.
It's unclear how the DOH is populating those numbers. We reached out to the DOH and the joint information center and we haven't received clarification. The DOH says Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has 20 positive cases and 32 negative.
DOH shows Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has 125 negative cases and 20 positive.
Manatee Memorial is listed under 73 negative and 32 positive.
Records show Blake Medical Center has 75 negative and 37 positive.
Venice Regional Medical, Englewood Community Hospital also have reported cases.