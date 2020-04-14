City of Venice’s reclaimed water service shut down

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - As the weather in Sarasota County remains dry with only a few showers in sight, the City of Venice announced Tuesday that the city’s reclaimed water services will shut down for repair.
The entire service will be offline as contractors work to make repairs to the system. Customers will only lose access to reclaimed service during the work.
It will not affect potable drinking water.
For more information, you can contact the City Water Plant at 941-480-3333 or the Water Reclamation Facility at 941-486-2788.
