Attorney General Ashley Moody to issue subpoenas for price gouging during COVID-19 crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Consumer Protection Division announced it will issue investigative subpoenas to help fight price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For more than a month now, my investigators and attorneys have been working diligently to deter price gouging, secure refunds and hold bad actors accountable,” Attorney General Moody said.
Floridians are reporting price gouging to the state’s hotline.
“These efforts are producing results, and a large part of that success is due to the great information we are receiving from Floridians who do not want to see their neighbors taken advantage of during these challenging times.”
The Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline has:
- Received approximately 2,700 consumer contacts about the price of essential commodities;
- Made more than 3,800 referrals and contacts to merchants about allegations of price gouging, refunds and scams;
- Secured more than $158,000 in refunds related to travel, leisure and product purchases;
- Issued 65 subpoenas to further price gouging investigations; and
