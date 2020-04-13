Track your IRS stimulus payments

(WWSB) - Starting April 17, Americans will be able to track their COVID-19 relief payments using the IRS website.
The “Get My Payment” tool will guide users to submit banking information so that they can receive their stimulus checks more quickly. Paper checks may not go out until May.
If your bank account information has changed since you have filed taxes, you can also update your information.
Those who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and have a Social Security number are set to receive a $1,200 payment. Married couples who file joint returns will receive $2,400 if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.
Parents will receive $500 for each qualifying child.
You can check the website here.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is also warning Floridians of scams. The IRS will never call, text, or email you about your stimulus check. To learn more, click here.
