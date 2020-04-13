Summer like heat continues on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat index on Monday was 97 degrees at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. Highs were in the 90′s and feels like temperatures at 100 were recorded inland east of I-75.
This heat wave is due to the strong SSW winds we have had for the past 48 hours and high pressure which remains in control over the Suncoast. There is a stationary front which is draped over N. Florida and that is where the clouds and storms will stay on Tuesday.
We can expect mostly sunny skies here to start Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 70′s and it will quickly warm up into the upper 80′s by mid afternoon. With winds still out of the SSW at 10-15 mph the humidity will stay high making it feel more like the mid to upper 90′s at times with the heat index.
Wednesday we see pretty much the same thing with generally partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s inland. The heat index will once again soar into the low to mid 90′s near the coast. There is only a 20% chance for a shower or two later in the day.
Thursday the front to our north will eventually get a push southward into the Suncoast. This will bring an increase in cloudiness and a few showers and a possible thunderstorm. Not looking at these storms being too rough, but we could hear some rumble of thunder at times. The rain chance is at 40%.
The high will be slightly lower and will warm into the low to mid 80′s for most.
Friday expect partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for a few showers with a high in the mid 80′s.
It will quickly warm up into the upper 80′s over the weekend and we will see 30% chance for a shower or two.
