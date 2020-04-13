SRQ reports a decrease of travelers due to COVID-19

Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport said, “With the spread of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, along with stay-at-home orders implemented throughout the country, the airport has experienced a sharp decline in passengers and air service. Passenger traffic is expected to be down 95% in April as the full effects of the decline in travel are experienced for the full month. With many of SRQ’s nine air carriers applying for Federal grant money under the CARES Act, the airport expects to maintain a minimal level of service to multiple destinations as the country transitions through this pandemic.”