SRQ reports a decrease of travelers due to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported its passenger traffic has decreased as the world battles the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The number of travelers decreased by 22.6% in the month of March. Before the COVID-19 crisis, the airport reported a 24-straight month increase of its travelers.
Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport said, “With the spread of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, along with stay-at-home orders implemented throughout the country, the airport has experienced a sharp decline in passengers and air service. Passenger traffic is expected to be down 95% in April as the full effects of the decline in travel are experienced for the full month. With many of SRQ’s nine air carriers applying for Federal grant money under the CARES Act, the airport expects to maintain a minimal level of service to multiple destinations as the country transitions through this pandemic.”
Airport officials say they plan to continue all construction work at this time that would have been difficult to complete while passenger traffic is low.
“These projects include repaving the short and long-term parking lots, renovating the screening checkpoint area, and completing airfield projects that require partial closures of taxiways and runways,” Piccolo said.
Piccolo added, “We are also increasing the number of janitorial employees and instituting cleaning procedures that meet or exceed those outlined in CDC guidance.”
“We will continue to maintain and operate the airport during this difficult time so that quality air transportation remains available and accessible to our local community.” Piccolo said.
