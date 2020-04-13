SMH says 10th patient to test positive for COVID-19 has passed away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) is reporting that their 10th patient to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.
There is no further information available about this person at this time.
SMH says they have now tested more than 980 people with 887 results coming back negative, 84 outcomes were positive and the remainder of the test results are pending.
According to the hospital, 26 patients remain hospitalized while 64 other people who tested positive there have safely been discharged and are being monitored by the Florida Department of Health.
