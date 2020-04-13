Senior Friendship Centers seeking new clients during COVID-19 pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Senior Friendship Centers are looking for seniors ages 60 or older to receive free home-delivered meals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible citizens in Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte or Lee Counties must also be enrolled in the Older Americans Act to receive meals.
“By next week we will be serving around 12,000 meals per week, with the capacity to do many more,” said Debra Bragg, Nutrition Services Director at Senior Friendship Centers.
Each client can request up to 14 meals during the coronavirus pandemic. Recipients will receive 7 frozen or shelf-stable meals for the week that are delivered by a contracted food vendor.
Bragg said, “The meals we serve meet daily nutritional guidelines for seniors and are reviewed by a registered dietitian.”
Due to COVID-19, Senior Friendship Centers’ 18 dining centers are temporarily closed and will only offer delivery to its clients.
“These meals can be a lifeline for seniors who are home-bound and unable to get supplies or cook,” Bragg said. “Because of this situation, people are scared to leave their homes to get even basic supplies. If anyone feels food insecure or feels scared to go to the store, they should call us. We can help them get nutritious meals.”
To see if you are eligible to receive meals, call the Home Delivered Meals Hotline at:
(941) 556-3208 in Sarasota County
(941) 255-0723 in DeSoto/Charlotte Counties
(239) 236-8684 in Lee County
