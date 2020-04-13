Sarastoa Homeschooling Organization gives tips on “Schooling at home”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the third week that schools have been closed and students are using programs like Schoology to continue their regular classes.
The Bridge Sarasota is a home school educational program that helps other families who are homeschooling.
“We have over 50 families that are joining us. We meet once a week, we have paid instructors they come and they teach the kids what subject is passionate to them.” explains Lynne Hartshorn, who is the director of The Bridge Sarasota.
According to Bridge Sarasota, it's good to have a schedule for your children to follow but you can allow flexibility.
If your child prefers or is stronger at a certain subject, for instance, reading, you should allow your child to work on that subject first. If your child seems restless or anxious let them take a 15 min break.
"Every child is different. Their desires are different. I think kids want to be on the internet, gaming, things like that. They should be able to have those releases and those outs. It just should be balanced right now."
Hartshorn says having your children finish their work is important, but not more important than their mental health.
“Let them get plenty of rest, and fresh air when they can. And work on the emotional health feeling during this time. Empathize with your kids. This is a big change. They’re missing their friends, they’re missing social activities, their sports events. It’s a valid stressor.” says Hartshorn.
Hartshorn also says with school now at home, it’s a great way for parents to spend more time with their children.
For more information about the Bridge Sarasota click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.