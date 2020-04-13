Sarasota Memorial Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that this year’s downtown Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency.
After consulting with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, the City decided to cancel the event in the interest of public health and safety.
“Although we won’t be able gather together this year, we hope the community will still join us in remembering the sacrifices of our beloved veterans and our fallen brothers and sisters this Memorial Day,” Dan Kennedy, Patriotic Observance Committee chairman said.
“We’ll now turn our efforts to preparing for the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, and we look forward to Sarasota joining us this fall for an even greater celebration.”
For more information, contact the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee at 941-812-5406.
